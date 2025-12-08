Beloved musical "Annie" returns to Boston for 50th anniversary

Little Orphan Annie is celebrating her birthday in a new production at Wheelock Family Theater in Boston. It's been 50 years since the beloved musical first graced the stage.

For many, the show was their first introduction to live theater.

"It's one of those stories that reaches across the divide of generations of cultures, of classes, and is something that so many folks have a point of view on," said Wheelock Family Theater executive director Nick Vargas.

He thinks "Annie" is a perfect fit for the company.

"It feels like a classic musical. But if you've seen a Wheelock Family Theater show in the last 45 years, you know our approach to musicals and theater is unique," Vargas explained.

De'Lon Grant, who portrays Oliver Warbucks, loves seeing families come out.

"To have your kids experience that for the first time? Especially with a show like 'Annie,' where they get to see themselves reflected in their experience, reflected perhaps in a very big world, little people experiencing the big world. I think that that's really important," he said.

"This show is really amazing and I'm so excited for the city of Boston to finally like see it," said Sky Vaux Fuller, who is playing Annie.

The dream role

The 12-year-old has been dreaming about the part since watching the 1982 movie.

"When I found out there was like a musical, like it was theater. I was like, I really want to be Annie."

Grant finds his joy in seeing his young castmates shine.

"I'm just sitting, beaming with a smile, watching these young kids enjoy it the way I enjoy it and reinvigorate my passion for it," he explained.

Vargas knows casting a bi-racial Annie and a black Daddy Warbucks makes a statement.

He said, "We want to make sure we're reflecting our audiences first and foremost so that any kid can see themselves on stage. But specifically, you know young kids of color, right? To know that they don't have to be relegated necessarily to roles that are written for them historically. "

Grant added, "Part of making the choice is just doing it and having the audience reflect on it, right? Not needing to justify it, not needing to explain it, but going, hey, these people exist in the world."

Fuller knows every "Annie" audience looks forward to one song, and she says she's ready to deliver.

"When you're having a bad day, it's not the end of the world. Everything is going to be okay because guess what? There's always tomorrow."

You can see "Annie" at Wheelock Family Theater on the Boston University Campus through December 21st.