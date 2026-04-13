Anna Maria College in Massachusetts is at risk of closing. Why small schools are vulnerable.

A Central Massachusetts Catholic college is facing an uncertain future after state regulators warned it may not have the resources to stay open.

The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education issued a notice stating Anna Maria College in Paxton may not have "sufficient resources" to remain in operation through the next academic year.

Significant financial pressures

The school, which first started in the 1940s, is home to about 1,400 undergraduate students. In a statement, the college acknowledged it is facing significant financial pressures that "reflect both longstanding structural challenges in the higher education sector and the particular impact of enrollment declines on a small, tuition-dependent institution."

Anna Maria College leaders add they "will continue to work in full cooperation with the Department as it determines the best path forward for its students and community."

The concerns at Anna Maria reflect broader challenges facing small colleges across the state and country.

"Anna Maria is precisely the kind of college that is in trouble," said Jon Marcus, a college lecturer who reports on higher education for The Hechinger Report.

Marcus said smaller, regional colleges that rely heavily on tuition and lack large endowments are particularly vulnerable.

Colleges dealing with "demographic cliff"

Colleges nationwide are also grappling with a so-called "demographic cliff," driven by declining birth rates that are shrinking the pool of college-age students.

"That's on top of the number of students going to college being down by more than two million since 2011 for a lot of reasons, including the fact that people are questioning the value of college and the return on the investment," Marcus said.

Over the past decade, more than 20 colleges in Massachusetts have either closed or merged with other institutions. A study by Huron Consulting Group found that of the roughly 1,700 private colleges and universities in the United States, more than 440 are facing significant risk of closing or merging in the next 10 years.

Those challenges can have ripple effects beyond campuses, impacting students and the communities that rely on them economically.

"We here in New England are oversaturated with these kinds of small colleges. It's been a source of pride, but now it's a source a vulnerability because they're really an important part of our economy here," Marcus said.

Anna Maria College reviewing options

Anna Maria College said its board of trustees is meeting frequently and discussing additional cuts, adding it is "reviewing every option available."

The school also told WBZ it recently received an anonymous $5 million donation, the largest in its history, as it works to navigate its financial challenges.

"The College's early enrollment indicators have shown some movement in a positive direction. As of March 31, 2026, Fall 2026 deposits are trending ahead of the same period in prior years," read a statement from AMC.