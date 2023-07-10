Watch CBS News
Lowell Police urge residents to search properties for missing girl with autism

By WBZ-News Staff

LOWELL - Lowell Police are urging residents to search their properties for a girl who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Seven-year-old Anna was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday in the East Merrimack Street area of the Belvedere section of Lowell. She has autism and is non-verbal. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest and a purple hair tie.

Residents are asked to check their sheds, vehicles, boats and pools for Anna. Anyone who's seen her can call 911 or 978-937-3200.

WBZ-News Staff
First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:07 PM

