LIVE UPDATE 2:30 PM: Body of missing 7-year-old Lowell girl with autism found in Merrimack River

UPDATE: Authorities have scheduled a live update for approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon. You can watch live, streaming here in the video above on CBS News Boston.

LOWELL - The desperate search for a missing girl in Lowell has come to a tragic end.

According to I-Team sources, 7-year-old Anna's body was found in the Merrimack River.

Investigators said Anna, who had autism and was nonverbal, was last seen riding her bike around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Belvedere section of Lowell near East Merrimack Street and River Road. A massive search was launched involving several police departments with the community joining in.

Earlier Tuesday, police asked neighbors to check their property and any surveillance video cameras they may have for signs of her.

"She's a sweet little girl. She's funny. She likes art. She likes to paint. She loves to paint. I'm just thinking about the family and how they must be feeling right now," said Anna's art teacher, Lisa Labrecque, who joined the search Monday morning.

St. Michael Paris will hold a vigil for Anna and her family at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs church hall, 12 Sixth St., Lowell.