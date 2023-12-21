Watch CBS News
New report finds animal shelters nationwide are experiencing overcrowding

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new report says animal shelters across the country are overcrowded with pets and a local shelter said they're seeing a steady number of animals come through the doors.

The report said shelters are seeing more pets from families who are facing hard times.

At the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), they said they aren't at capacity yet but they are seeing more animals come in.

"The number of animals coming in, it's not quite pre-Covid levels but it's close, it's closer than it's been in the last couple of years," said Mike Delfina of ARL. "So the numbers that we're seeing coming through our doors are certainly higher than what they were a year ago or even the year before that."

The ARL is also reminding people that a new dog or car is not always a great gift. They said it's something to plan for and you should always consult with a potential owner.

