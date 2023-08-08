Watch CBS News
Rescue dog who has been in shelter care since 2022 is seeking forever home

BOSTON - The Animal Rescue League of Boston wants to find a new home for a mixed-breed dog who has been in its care for nearly a year.

Jeff was surrendered in September of 2022. While most dogs are at the ARL for just 12 days before they are adopted, this 8-year-old is still looking for a home.

Rescue workers say Jeff has an amazing personality and is extremely friendly and lovable. They say he would be a great companion for anyone looking to bring home an older dog.

For more information, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston's website.

