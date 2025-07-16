2 cats found dead, another rescued from hot car in Massachusetts

A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said they rescued a cat and found two dead cats in a hot car in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Police said they were called Tuesday to Seabra Foods on Rockdale Avenue, where animals were reported trapped inside a car.

3 cats, 2 dead, found in car

When police arrived, they said they found a black cat inside the car, along with an "overwhelming, foul odor." The owner of the car, 53-year-old Brandi Lyn Mosher, arrived on scene and allegedly told police she had three cats living in the car. She claimed the car had been parked for two hours with an electric fan running inside, along with food and water for the animals.

Police said when they searched the car, which was full of debris and personal belongings, they found two dead cats. The animals appeared to have been dead for weeks. Animal Control said the temperature inside the car at the time was 106 degrees in the front and 131 degrees in the back.

A cat rescued from a hot car in New Bedford, Massachusetts on July 15, 2025. New Bedford Police Department

Mosher was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty. The lone surviving cat was surrendered to Animal Control and is currently being cared for by the Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River. The cat is currently available for adoption.

Protecting animals left in hot cars

In 2016, Massachusetts passed a law protecting animals left in hot cars. The law allows people to rescue animals trapped in hot cars if they believe the animal is in imminent danger without facing any charges.

The law also sets fines of up to $500 and the possibility of animal cruelty charges for people who leave animals in hot cars.