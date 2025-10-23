Bruins fall to Ducks 7-5 for 6th straight loss

By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Troy Terry snapped a tie in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Boston Bruins for a 7-5 victory on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund had two goals and three assists for Anaheim in its second straight win. Terry and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterenko had four assists.

Boston dropped its sixth straight game after opening Marco Sturm's coaching tenure with three wins in a row.

Morgan Geekie scored twice for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

The Ducks opened a 5-3 lead on Sam Colangelo's first goal of the season 7:49 into the third. But Pastrnak and Geekie scored 25 seconds apart, tying it at 5.

But Terry put Anaheim in front again at 15:27. It was his second of the season.

Granlund tacked on an empty-netter with 2:08 remaining. The forward also had a power-play goal that snapped a 3-3 tie early in the third.

Drew Helleson and Cutter Gauthier also scored for the Ducks in the third game of a five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Mason Lohrei scored for Boston. Henri Jokiharju reached 100 career points with an assist on Lohrei's first goal of the season.

A fight broke out with 7:46 left in the second between Anaheim's Ross Johnston and Boston's Tanner Jeannot. The two exchanged right hands and upper cuts for a few minutes before the lineman jumped in. Jeannot waved to the crowd as he and Johnston headed to the penalty box to serve penalties for fighting.

The Ducks played the final two periods with five defensemen after Radko Gudas suffered a lower-body injury.

Up next

Ducks: At Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Colorado on Saturday.