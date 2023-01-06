Cohasset police 'looking everywhere' for missing mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET - Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old married mother of three, has not been seen for more than five days and Cohasset Police are looking for the public's help finding her.

At a news conference Friday, Police Chief William Quigley said there's been "no electronic foot print of her" at all since January first.

That's when Walshe left her home in Cohasset around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. Her husband was sleeping when she left, the chief said.

Quigley said investigators have not been able to confirm she ever got in a ride share. He also said they've been in contact with all of the airlines and that she "did not board a plane this week."

Walshe lives in Cohasset with her husband and their three young sons but she works during the week as commercial real estate executive in Washington DC. Quigley said police have searched her home in Massachusetts as well as her townhouse in Washington.

The chief said Walshe's cell phone has been off since January 1 and there's been no activity on her credit or debit cards since then as well. He said investigators have been tracking the electronic forensics looking for any evidence of her whereabouts.

Quigley said Walsh's husband, friends in Washington and her company have all been fully cooperative.

Police released a photo of her Thursday and described her as 5'2″, weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

"We have detetcives working around the clock," Quigley told reporters. "We're looking everywhere."

The chief said they're getting help from the TSA, FBI and Secret Service as well as Massachusetts State Police and detectives from Hingham, Hull, Norwell and Scituate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x-6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.