Fire at house formerly owned by missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe deemed accidental

Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman is a 'strange coincidence,' police chief says

Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman is a 'strange coincidence,' police chief says

Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman is a 'strange coincidence,' police chief says

COHASSET – Investigators said Saturday that a fire that broke out at the home formerly belonging to missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe was accidental, and purely a coincidence.

On Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire on Jerusalem Road where Walshe lived until a few months ago. The fire began in the attic. Fortunately a couple, their nanny, and a toddler who were in the home at the time all made it out safely.

Investigators said initially it was too soon to say if the fire is connected to Walshe's disappearance, though Police Chief William Quigley admitted it was a "very strange coincidence."

A spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said on Saturday that investigation determined the fire started with a fireplace insert. Damage to the piping caused a fire inside the wall.

The spokesman agreed it was a coincidence that even surprised him.

After pausing overnight, police resumed a large search for Walshe Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x-6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.