Amos Sykes, man charged with sexually assaulting woman in South End, held without bail

BOSTON - Amos Sykes, the Quincy man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the South End over the weekend, was ordered held without bail Monday.

Sykes, 36, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including assault to rape, at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court. He came to court in white jumpsuit because police took his clothes for blood evidence in their investigation.

Amos Sykes in Boston Municipal Court, August 14, 2023. CBS Boston

The woman said she was walking down Columbus Avenue towards West Canton Street, just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday when she was attacked from behind. Prosecutor James Duffy said Sykes grabbed the victim, forced her to the ground, punched her in the head, took off some of her clothes and "made sexual advances towards her" as she screamed. That's when a witness rushed out from his home to get Sykes off the woman and stop the attack. He was fighting with Sykes when police arrived. Sykes allegedly ran away, but officers caught him.

The woman was covered in blood after the assault. She was taken to the hospital with cuts on her face and a nose injury.

The witness said Sykes threatened to shoot him. Three other witnesses also told police Sykes also threatened to kill them. One took a photo of the attack, Duffy said.

The prosecution is asking to have the personal information of the victim and witnesses redacted from the police report after Sykes's alleged threats, saying he was convicted back in 2017 for witness intimidation.

Sykes is due back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

"This was a nightmarish attack that left the victim bloodied and bruised, and would likely have resulted in an even worse outcome if not for the extraordinarily brave intervention of a Good Samaritan," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday.

"In cases like this the victim's injuries often transcend the physical. Our office has advocates specially trained to treat this type of trauma, and they will be by this victim's side throughout the court process and after. I thank Boston Police for their quick response and arrest and I am especially grateful for this Good Samaritan's courageous action."