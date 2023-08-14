Amos Sykes charged with attacking woman in Boston's South End

SOUTH END - Boston Police are warning people in the South End to be vigilant after a woman was sexually assaulted and attacked Saturday night

Police said 35-year-old Amos Sykes of Quincy assaulted a woman on Columbus Avenue. He allegedly grabbed her from behind, dragged her to the ground, then punched her in the head and attempted to take off her clothes. Police said he was stopped by witnesses who fought him off.

"9:30 p.m. isn't very late," said Vali Tamm, who lives in the neighborhood with her three daughters just steps away from the scene. "It's always shocking when something happens under your doorstep."

"Every neighborhood deserves to be safe, not just the ones where the house price is high" Tamm told WBZ-TV. "Every mother out there shouldn't have to worry about their kid, no matter the real estate value is of the street they live on."

Sykes was taken into custody and charged with indecent assault and battery but the arrest still doesn't ease the mind of nervous neighbors.

"You never feel like it's going to be your neighborhood until it is," said Salem Salem, who lives with his fiancé only a block from the crime scene. He witnessed the police response to the attack and is now concerned for the safety of his family and his neighborhood.

"I feel for all the women that have to really think about that stuff that sometimes men don't have to think about as much. It's a very heavy weight for all. We will definitely think twice when she's coming home late," said Salem.

Police are advising neighbors to be vigilant when walking alone. They suggest carrying whistles or objects that can make loud noises, walking in groups and avoiding distractions while walking.

If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to call police.