Could fish oil help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's in some people?

In a small study published inJAMA Network Open, researchers found that older people with a particular genetic variant putting them at higher risk of Alzheimer's disease experienced less nerve cell breakdown when given fish oil or omega-3 supplements.
People without this gene did not experience the same benefit. Researchers are calling for larger clinical trials to see whether these supplements really do help people at high risk of Alzheimer's disease.
