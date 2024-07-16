Alonzo Highsmith joins Patriots front office as senior personnel executive

FOXBORO -- Alonzo Highsmith is now officially a member of the New England Patriots front office. He is joining Eliot Wolf's staff as a senior personnel executive, the Patriots announced Tuesday.

It was reported that Highsmith was joining the New England staff back in February, but his hiring wasn't made official until Tuesday when the team announced a number of changes to the front office.

Highsmith, 59, is coming off a two-year stint as general manager of football ops. at the University of Miami. Before returning to his alma mater, he served as the senior executive advisor to the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks from 2020-22 and vice president of personnel for the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19. Those roles followed a 19-season run with the Green Bay Packers for Highsmith, which included six seasons as a senior personnel executive.

So Highsmith brings plenty of experience at the player personnel level to New England. He also played in the NFL, playing six seasons with Houston, Dallas, and Tampa Bay after he was the third overall pick in 1986.

In addition to hiring Highsmith, the team announced that Casey Belongia has joined the staff as an area scout (Midwest) after a 10-year run in the personnel department of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bob Kronenberg -- a scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-2018 -- has also been added as a pro scout, while A.J. Richardson and Landon Simpson (both of whom spent last season at the college level) were named scouting assistants.

The Patriots also announced that Patrick Stewart has been promoted to director of pro personnel, Sam Fioroni has been promoted to assistant director of pro personnel, Marshall Oium has been promoted to director of football strategy, and Marquis Dickerson has been promoted to a pro scout.

Patriots 2024 Player Personnel Staff

Eliot Wolf, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel

Matt Groh, Director of Player Personnel

Alonzo Highsmith, Senior Personnel Executive

Richard Miller, Director of Research

Mike Aronian, Senior Software Engineer

Casey Belongia, Area Scout (Midwest)

Alex Brooks, Area Scout (Southwest)

Maya Ana Callender, Scouting Assistant

Emily Capprini, Software Engineer

Marquis Dickerson, Pro Scout

Matt Evans, National Scout (East)

Sam Fioroni, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

Justin Hickman, Area Scout (Northeast)

J.T. Hill, Area Scout (West)

Josh Hinch, Area Scout (Southeast)

Tucker Ingraham, National Scout (Central)

Tony Kinkela, National Scout (West)

Bob Kronenberg, Pro Scout

Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration

Marshall Oium, Director of Football Strategy

A.J. Richardson, Scouting Assistant

Keithen Shepard, Data Engineer

Landon Simpson, Scouting Assistant

Brian Smith, Personnel Coordinator

Bryson Speas, Scouting Assistant

Patrick Stewart, Director of Pro Personnel

Camren Williams, Director of College Scouting﻿