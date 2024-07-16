Alonzo Highsmith joins Patriots front office as senior personnel executive
FOXBORO -- Alonzo Highsmith is now officially a member of the New England Patriots front office. He is joining Eliot Wolf's staff as a senior personnel executive, the Patriots announced Tuesday.
It was reported that Highsmith was joining the New England staff back in February, but his hiring wasn't made official until Tuesday when the team announced a number of changes to the front office.
Highsmith, 59, is coming off a two-year stint as general manager of football ops. at the University of Miami. Before returning to his alma mater, he served as the senior executive advisor to the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks from 2020-22 and vice president of personnel for the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19. Those roles followed a 19-season run with the Green Bay Packers for Highsmith, which included six seasons as a senior personnel executive.
So Highsmith brings plenty of experience at the player personnel level to New England. He also played in the NFL, playing six seasons with Houston, Dallas, and Tampa Bay after he was the third overall pick in 1986.
In addition to hiring Highsmith, the team announced that Casey Belongia has joined the staff as an area scout (Midwest) after a 10-year run in the personnel department of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bob Kronenberg -- a scout with the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-2018 -- has also been added as a pro scout, while A.J. Richardson and Landon Simpson (both of whom spent last season at the college level) were named scouting assistants.
The Patriots also announced that Patrick Stewart has been promoted to director of pro personnel, Sam Fioroni has been promoted to assistant director of pro personnel, Marshall Oium has been promoted to director of football strategy, and Marquis Dickerson has been promoted to a pro scout.
Patriots 2024 Player Personnel Staff
Eliot Wolf, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel
Matt Groh, Director of Player Personnel
Alonzo Highsmith, Senior Personnel Executive
Richard Miller, Director of Research
Mike Aronian, Senior Software Engineer
Casey Belongia, Area Scout (Midwest)
Alex Brooks, Area Scout (Southwest)
Maya Ana Callender, Scouting Assistant
Emily Capprini, Software Engineer
Marquis Dickerson, Pro Scout
Matt Evans, National Scout (East)
Sam Fioroni, Assistant Director of Pro Personnel
Justin Hickman, Area Scout (Northeast)
J.T. Hill, Area Scout (West)
Josh Hinch, Area Scout (Southeast)
Tucker Ingraham, National Scout (Central)
Tony Kinkela, National Scout (West)
Bob Kronenberg, Pro Scout
Nancy Meier, Director of Scouting Administration
Marshall Oium, Director of Football Strategy
A.J. Richardson, Scouting Assistant
Keithen Shepard, Data Engineer
Landon Simpson, Scouting Assistant
Brian Smith, Personnel Coordinator
Bryson Speas, Scouting Assistant
Patrick Stewart, Director of Pro Personnel
Camren Williams, Director of College Scouting