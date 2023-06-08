Report: Alex Verdugo benched for not hustling, not in lineup for Red Sox' series finale in Cleveland

BOSTON -- It wasn't clear on Wednesday night why Alex Verdugo exited the Red Sox' game in the bottom of the eighth inning in Cleveland, but a day later, the reason is now known.

Verdugo was pulled from the game after failing to run hard on the basepaths, according to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.

The play in question came at the end of the top of the seventh inning, when Verdugo was on first base. Masataka Yoshida hit a weak ground ball to first base, and Verdugo was thrown out at second base on a play when he was not running at full speed and didn't slide into the bag.

Verdugo remained in the field for the bottom of the seventh, but he was no longer in the game when the Red Sox took the field again in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Boston eventually losing 5-2.

Verdugo was not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale in Cleveland, either. McWilliams indicated that the benching on Thursday stems from Wednesday night's play.

The 27-year-old Verdugo is hitting .286 with an .814 OPS this season, ranking second on the team in both categories among regulars. Entering Thursday, he had played in 59 of the Red Sox' 62 games this season. The starting outfield for Thursday's game includes Yoshida in left field, Jarren Duran in center field, and Rob Refsnyder in right field.