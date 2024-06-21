Tom Brady was a big fan of Al Horford's shirt during Celtics victory parade

BOSTON -- Greatness applauds greatness, and Friday was no different in Boston. But Tom Brady was not praising Al Horford for his incredible effort during the Celtics recent run to an NBA championship.

Instead, the Patriots Hall of Fame quarterback was applauding Horford's shirt at Friday's Celtics victory parade through Boston.

Horford arrived at TD Garden with a shirt featuring Brady, though it wasn't paying tribute to anything Brady accomplished during his 20-year run in New England. Instead, it was a shirt showing Brady when he had a little too much fun at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade in 2021, and needed some help walking after having a few adult beverages.

Brady saw Horford's shirt on X, and immediately gave it his stamp of approval.

This isn't the first time a Boston athlete has worn a shirt displaying Brady from that day. J.D. Martinez arrived to Red Sox spring training with a similar shirt in 2021, less than two weeks that parade.

Friday will be extra special for Horford, who is an NBA champion for the first time at the age of 38 after 17 seasons in the league. While there has been some speculation that Horford may decide to go out on top and retire this offseason. However, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said earlier this week that he's heard that Horford will be back for the 2024-25 season, which would be his seventh in Boston.

Given past comments from Horford applauding the longevity of Brady's career, don't be surprised if he tries to win a few more titles with the Boston Celtics.