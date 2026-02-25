Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel asked about potential trade for A.J. Brown

There's already been plenty of smoke this offseason surrounding a potential A.J. Brown trade to the New England Patriots. Head coach Mike Vrabel had plenty of positive things to say about the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver on Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

Brown has appeared to be unhappy with the Eagles, and rumors have persisted that the team could move on from him this offseason.

A.J. Brown trade rumors

During a meeting with Patriots beat reporters in Indianapolis, Vrabel was asked about the possibility of trading for Brown, who he coached with the Tennessee Titans.

"I think that we'll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster," Vrabel said, via CLNS Media. "There's a lot of things that go into trades. There's a lot of back and forth and taking on compensation. And so I'm sure there'll be a lot of opportunities for us to talk about trades this week and as we get closer to the draft."

Later, Vrabel held a press conference with a larger group of reporters. He was asked about his relationship with Brown.

"I think the relationship with players, and specifically, you asked about A.J. It has meant a lot. I've watched him grow. I've watched him mature. I'm proud of him, proud of the father that he is. I'm proud of the husband. That has nothing to do with where he plays or where he played," Vrabel said. "Those are the things that are important. We reach out and text each other during the good things that happen to each other. Sometimes things don't go so well for the people that you're close with, and you text for those as well. It's a two-way street of support and reminders of what got us to where we are here today."

Brown is a noted Patriots fan, and recently joked on Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski's podcast about the possibility of joining his favorite team.

Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs

As for a wide receiver on his own team, Vrabel was asked about Stefon Diggs' future in New England. Patriots executive Eliot Wolf was noncommittal on the subject Tuesday.

"Just being a little bit behind of where we were with just how long the season went, where those conversations for each and every player are happening in the meetings in between the ones we have the draft players here," Vrabel said. "So, there's a lot of things that we'll do between now and the time that the football season starts. So, that's going to be the same with, I would say, most every player on our roster."

Vrabel was asked how Diggs' legal situation factors into the veteran wide receiver's future with the team.

"I think that there are probably some things that go into – making decisions, again, we want our players to make great decisions," Vrabel said. "Again, we've tried to support those players that have some things that have come up, whether those are accusations – we're going to let the legal process run its course, just like we've said before. Those players, whether that's Stefon or anybody else that has something, have done exactly what they're supposed to do, been where they're supposed to be, communicated with the court when they're supposed to communicate with them. So, we're going to let all that take care of itself, and then we'll have to see what the judgments are in those particular cases."