Aïssata Traoré scores Boston Legacy's first goal, before team falls 2-1 to Utah Royals

Aïssata Traoré scored the first goal in Boston Legacy FC history on Saturday before the team fell 2-1 to the Utah Royals in front of over 10,000 fans at Gillette Stadium.

The Legacy carried the play early. Forward Ella Stevens fired a shot that was blocked by Royals players.

The Legacy kept the pressure on the Royals. Nearing the 13th minute, Aïssata broke away with the ball. As she neared the penalty box, she was knocked to the ground by Utah Royals' Kate Del Fava. Referee Elvis Osmanovic did not call a foul for the push, resulting in boos from fans. The play was reviewed on video, but still no call.

After good play from Boston, Utah responded and secured its first goal in the 32nd minute with a free kick near the Legacy's goal. Tatumn Milazzo scored, giving the Royal a 1-nil lead.

Nearing the end of the first half, the Legacy goalkeeper Casey Murphy was able to reject an attempt from Royals' Cece Delzer on a cross header.

The Royals were given a scoring opportunity in the opening minutes of the second half as Boston's Annie Karich committed a foul in the penalty area. Lara Prašnikar converted the Penalty Kick for Utah as she beat Legacy Goalie Casey Murphy with a right-footed shot to the top left corner to make it 2-0.

The first goal in team history comes from Aïssata Traoré 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ybRJ0bDlUN — Boston Legacy FC (@NWSLBoston) March 28, 2026

Legacy FC finally converted in the 71st minute. Aïssata Traoré had yet another breakaway after a pass from Amanda Gutierres, and Aïssata was able to secure the team's first goal in club history!

The team continued to apply pressure to the Royals, but unfortunately, was unable to find the equalizer, as Utah took the 2-1 decision.

Next Matches

Boston Legacy(0-0-3) will play the San Diego Wave on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Utah Royals(1-1-2) will go on to face the Chicago Stars on Friday.