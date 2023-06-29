Air quality alert issued for parts of Massachusetts due to wildfire smoke

BOSTON - It is happening again. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has impacted millions of Americans including some in the most western parts of Massachusetts.

The Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for parts of Worcester and cities west. The DEP placed the region under moderate risk.

"Air pollution is certainly a risk factor for a number of diseases," said Doctor Michael Osborne with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Air Quality Alert for 6/29/2023 CBS Boston

Osborne said this level of polluted air is most concerning for people with preexisting lung or heart diseases, along with the oldest and youngest among us.

"You don't have to see it for it to be unhealthy. At the point you are seeing it, it is at a very unhealthy level, and it is something that if you are at risk, you should be mindful of and try to avoid," Osborne said.

Osborne said if you start to experience shortness of breath or runny eyes, you might want to consider limiting your time outdoors.

