The top affordable housing market in the U.S. is an hour north of Boston, new ranking shows

You don't have to look far from Boston to find the top affordable housing market in the country, according to a new report.

A ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com says the Manchester-Nashua metro area in New Hampshire leads the way for a second-straight quarter thanks to "sustained demand, brisk sales activity, and notable year-over-year price growth." The area is about an hour's drive north of Boston.

"Consistently among the nation's hottest housing markets, Manchester-Nashua continues to balance desirability with relative value," Reatlor.com economic research analyst Hannah Jones wrote.

The median home listing price for September was $575,000, down from $599,000 the previous quarter. While Manchester-Nashua is still an expensive metro area compared to the rest of the country, it is far cheaper than Boston where the median home price is $812,000, Realtor.com said.

Also making the Top 20 at No. 15 is the Worcester metro area with a median listing price of $553,000.

"These areas offer Boston-area home shoppers more value within a reasonable commuting distance," Jones said.

Farther out west, the Springfield area came in at No. 9 with a median price of $370,000.

The new ranking aims to highlight metro areas with a good job market and amenities while still offering "relative affordability near major economic hubs."

Earlier this year, Realtor.com said Beverly, Massachusetts and Leominster were two of the three "hottest ZIP codes" for home buyers in the country.