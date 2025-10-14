New England Patriots sit atop AFC East standings after Bills' Monday Night Football loss

It may still be early in the season, but the New England Patriots are officially in first place in the AFC East.

After taking care of business Sunday against the Saints, the Patriots took over the top spot in the division for the time being Monday night after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons held Josh Allen and the Bills in check, handing Buffalo their second straight loss, 24-14.

Since New England beat the Bills a week earlier, the Patriots currently hold the tiebreaker in the standings. As a result, with both teams holding 4-2 records, the Patriots end Week 6 in first place.

That marks the first time New England has been in first place after six weeks since late in the 2021 season.

New England travels to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for the conclusion of a 3-game road trip. With a win the Patriots would sit alone in first place because Buffalo does not play in Week 7.

The Titans enter Sunday's game with a new head coach, having fired Brian Callahan Monday after less than two seasons. Callahan, who replaced Mike Vrabel when he was fired by Tennessee, went 4-19 as Titans coach.

Tennessee will be led by interim coach Mike McCoy against the Patriots. The Titans have a 1-5 record on the year.

After this weekend's game, the Patriots return home for two straight home games at Gillette Stadium. They'll host the Cleveland Browns on October 26 before the Falcons come to Foxboro a week later. Both games are slated for 1 p.m. kickoffs.

The Bills, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after their bye as they travel to face the Carolina Panters before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.