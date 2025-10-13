Mike Vrabel made sure the Patriots celebrated their Week 6 win over Saints

The New England Patriots know they can play better than they did in Sunday's 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. But head coach Mike Vrabel is well aware of how tough it is to win in the NFL, and wanted to make sure his team celebrated Sunday's victory.

In what is becoming a new tradition in New England -- thanks in large part to the team actually winning games this year -- the Patriots posted a pair of celebratory videos to the team's X account shortly after improving to 4-2 on Sunday. The first was Vrabel waiting outside the locker room to greet every player and give them a high five or hug for the victory.

You can tell Louisiana native Will Campbell is used to the weather in New Orleans, because Vrabel didn't have to tell the left tackle to "put on a shirt, bud" this time around.

Great job all around 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RmobgSi89O — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2025

That was just a warm-up for another spirited postgame speech by Vrabel in the New England locker room.

Mike Vrabel's postgame speech after Patriots win over Saints

Before he addressed the team, Vrabel could sense that his players felt they left a lot out on the field. The offense was great in the first half but struggled to score points in the second half, while the defense came up big after halftime following its first-half struggles.

Vrabel will certainly have a lot of plays to highlight in Monday's film session as areas to improve. But that's not where his mindset was at Sunday afternoon.

"We will never, ever get to the point where we're not going to celebrate [expletive] wins," Vrabel told his Patriots. "I like where we're headed, that we can sit here and say that we can play so much better, and you guys are already thinking like that. I can tell that you're not satisfied, but I'm still going to demand that we celebrate this [win] for a couple hours."

"Improving along the way, finding ways to win, working together. Strech (vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher) give them all the damn game-balls on me," he said in closing. "Let's [expletive] go!"

It's easy to see why New England players have bought into Vrabel's way so quickly. And the good vibes in the locker room are translating to wins on the football field.

On Monday morning, Vrabel was asked about his "enjoy the win" mindset during his weekly interview with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

"Because there are some times you lose sight of how hard it is to win and the effort we put in," he explained. "And I want them to have a good time. We talk about how discipline can't be the barrier to enthusiasm. We can still enjoy it."

The Patriots will go for a fourth straight win in Week 7 when they head to Tennessee to take on Vrabel's former team, the 1-5 Titans.