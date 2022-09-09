Steven Tyler visits Aerosmith's old Allston apartment on Commonwealth Avenue

BOSTON -- Residents thought they were dreaming on Wednesday night when Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at 1325 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston.

"He goes up to the steps right there taking pictures and we're all cheering and he's like bring it on. He wanted more cheers. He was so friendly," said resident Katie Cotter.

She and roommate Lindsay Foley reliving the sweet emotion. They just moved in last week.

"It was really, really cool. I think I'll tell people forever like my first week in Boston, I met Steven Tyler," said Cotter.

The Aerosmith lead singer visiting his old apartment ahead of the band's concert at Fenway Park Thursday night. Some residents were unaware of the building's rock 'n' roll ties before moving in.

Steven Tyler outside of his old Allston apartment on Commonwealth Avenue. Lindsay Foley

"It wasn't an advertised thing. We saw the plaque on the door a few days ago, and I was like, "Oh, that's so cool. But no, we didn't know," said resident Mariam Abdel-Kader.

Others were walking this way to take photos in front of the landmark apartment.

"We wanted to see where Aerosmith started. Where the band got their roots," said fan Amanda Hayduk, visiting from Kentucky to attend Thursday's concert.

The building is nicknamed the Aerosmith Apartment. The original band members lived there from 1970 to 1972, and according to the plaque outside, their track 'Movin' Out' is about leaving these walls behind.

Back in 2012, the band played a free concert outside the apartment. This appearance was a little more understated, and while one resident didn't want to miss a thing, unfortunately, she did.

"Well, we slept through it," said resident Abbey Brothers. "We couldn't even believe it. We heard the yelling, but we didn't think it was Steven Tyler at our door."