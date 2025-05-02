Adults self-diagnosing with ADHD due to social media, study says. Here's how to get an official diagnosis

A new study finds that many adults are self-diagnosing themselves with ADHD, in large part due to the wealth of information and misinformation on social media sites like TikTok. While adult ADHD is on the rise, doctors said TikTok shouldn't be your source for a diagnosis.

It's now estimated that ADHD affects up to 10% of adults. But in some, the condition isn't recognized until adulthood. Fortunately, with increased awareness, reduced stigma and better understanding of what ADHD looks like in adulthood, more adults are being diagnosed.

ADHD signs in adults at work and at home

ADHD may appear differently in adults than it does in children, although there is overlap. Adults may have trouble managing both in and outside of the home. For example, at work, they may struggle to complete lengthy, boring or tedious tasks, make careless mistakes, struggle to stay organized or stay focused in meetings.

At home, they may have difficulty paying bills on time, performing chores and they may lose things easily, like keys or eyeglasses, or forget appointments. They may also have trouble maintaining social relationships because they have difficulty listening, may talk excessively, interrupt others or act impulsively.

How ADHD is diagnosed

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, to be diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, you must show five symptoms of inattention or hyperactivity and impulsivity.

Your primary care provider or a mental health or neurocognitive specialist may speak to people who know you well, like a partner or family member, about your behavior. They may have you fill out behavior rating scales or symptom checklists and take psychological tests that assess memory, planning, decision-making and mood.