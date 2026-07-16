Adam Sandler's call to Nantucket police released: "I like to play basketball ... any outdoor courts?"

Nantucket police have released a recording of a phone call they got over the Fourth Of July weekend from comedian Adam Sandler, who had a simple request: Where's the nearest basketball court?

Just two days earlier, Sandler had officiated the Madison Square Garden wedding of his friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And on the afternoon of July 5, he was in Massachusetts and ready to shoot some hoops.

"Hi, I'm visiting your island right now and I was wondering if you could answer a question," Sandler asks the public safety dispatcher on the Nantucket Police Department's non-emergency line. "I like to play basketball. Is there any outdoor courts where people play?"

The dispatcher helpfully directed Sandler - who didn't identify himself on the call - to a court on Backus Lane behind The Muse & Pizza Joint. That's where he asked to join Andrew Kesler and his friends as they played a pick-up game.

Adam Sandler at a Nantucket basketball court Andrew Kesler

In an interview with the Nantucket Current, Kesler talked about Sandler's skills on the court.

"Great passing and playmaking, decent lay-ups, hesitated to shoot the ball," Kesler told the outlet.

Nantucket wasn't Sandler's only stop in New England that weekend. On July 4th, he was in his native New Hampshire and posed for pictures at Sawyer's Dairy Bar by Lake Winnipesaukee.

"A Fourth of July we will never forget - look who stopped by Sawyer's for some ice cream last night!" the shop posted.

Sandler was born in New York City but grew up in Manchester, where his mother still lives, and makes frequent visits to the area.