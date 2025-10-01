Motorcycle crash kills 2 in Acton, Massachusetts

A motorcycle crash in Acton, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning killed two people, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office said.

The motorcycle operator, a 35-year-old Methuen man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was a 27-year-old Acton woman who was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Authorities said the motorcycle was apparently going west on Lawsbrook Road when it went off the road and hit the curb just after the School Street intersection.

The motorcycle then hit a guardrail. The impact of the collision caused both the man and the woman to be thrown from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Footage from the scene overnight showed that police closed the road while they investigated the crash. A flatbed truck was seen the damaged motorcycle away.

It's not known yet what caused the motorcycle to crash. The incident is being investigated by the DA's office, Acton police and Massachusetts State Police.

According to state data, there have been 52 motorcycle crash deaths in 2025. Last year there were 71 motorcycle operator deaths in Massachusetts, a 22% increase from 2023.

Acton is about 20 miles west of Boston.