Abington Police play April Fools' joke on public

ABINGTON - On Saturday, Abington Police announced on the department's Facebook page that there would be no trash pickup in the town for two to three weeks.

But it was simply and April Fools' joke.

The post read:

"Abington..

The Facebook rumors are true, APD wanted to acknowledge it before it becomes a dumpster fire.

It has been brought to our attention that there is a regional shortage of truck drivers, now usually we don't have any say on these things. But unfortunately we were informed that for the next 2 to 3 weeks the trash in Abington will not be getting picked up.

The trash and recycling pick up issues is causing repetitive delays across the south shore and because of those delays, drivers have been rescheduled to work other areas.

APD is well aware of this inconvenience to the town, we must also advise that we are in contact with the waste removal contractors and will keep residents updated on the situation.

We ask for your patience and understanding as waste contractors work to get everyone's trash, recycling and yard waste.

We hope to get this issue situated as soon as possible.

Please check on our Facebook page to get the most up to date information on trash pickups.

Lastly it is illegal to burn household trash, please don't do it. We don't want the fire department calling us to issue you a citation for not being able to wait 3 weeks."

However, residents were quick to catch on, with many speculating in the comments that the post was indeed an April Fools' joke. The department did confirm that the post was a joke.