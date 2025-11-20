New evidence in hunt for murder suspect Aaron Pennington leads to Gardner search, family says

A large Massachusetts State Police search is underway Thursday in Gardner in connection to the search for murder suspect Aaron Pennington, who has been wanted for more than two years. Family members of the victim say newly discovered evidence brought police to the area.

The Worcester District Attorney's office confirmed that they are searching the Camp Collier area along with the state police's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Gardner police are also searching as well along with Massachusetts State Police K-9 and helicopter units.

Aaron Pennington is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Breanne Pennington on October 22, 2023 inside the couple's home on Cherry Street. Police found his car abandoned in the woods during a massive search that followed, but Pennington has not been located.

Brenda Hull, Breanne's aunt, would only say that police told the family that new evidence led to Thursday's search. She said the best outcome would be to find Pennington's remains, because it would allow the family to obtain benefits and for the couple's children to get answers.

"It's a hard case. It's a difficult case. But yes, they have reasons to be searching the woods again. And this time, it's a pretty sizeable search. It's a pretty big operation," Hull said. "I think it's great because we need to rule out if he's deceased in the woods or not. Because if he's not, then we need to be looking in other directions."

Hull said that she personally believes Pennington is still alive.

"The fact that this is a possibility that he's still out there armed and dangerous is concerning," she said, adding that she refused to allow the case to go cold. "I won't allow that. I will never allow that. I will never allow this case to go cold. I will never allow this to be a dead case."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Worcester District Attorney's office at (508) 832-9124.