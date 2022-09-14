Aaron Judge declines to answer when asked if he'd sign with Red Sox in offseason

BOSTON -- Aaron Judge put on a show at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, crushing two homers in a 7-6 Yankees win over the Red Sox in 10 innings. Could such performances become the norm in Boston next season?

Judge will hit free agency this offseason after signing a one-year, $19 million deal before the season to avoid arbitration. He'll make a lot more money when he hits the open market this winter, and there's little doubt that teams will line up for the chance to add his bat to their lineup.

He'll likely end up back with the Yankees, using interest around the league to get the biggest payday possible from the Yankees. But there's always the chance he trades in his pinstripes for a different uniform. Maybe even some, should we say, red socks?

After launching homers Nos. 56 and 57 of the season on Tuesday night, even some Boston fans couldn't help but cheer for the Yankees slugger. Judge was asked about his interactions with Boston fans following the New York win, and he put Red Sox fans up there with the best of the best in all sports.

"It's the best. They're some of the best in baseball. They're going to boo you, they're going to say some things, they're going to make you laugh," Judge told reporters, via YES Network. "It's all part of it. A lot of great history here and this is one of the best places to play. It's always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them."

Aaron Judge: If you're checking the numbers, you're going to get caught so I just keep trying to do what I can do and the numbers will take care of itself. pic.twitter.com/J5WE1G9Oxv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 14, 2022

Sounds like a guy who wouldn't mind to call Fenway Park his home next season, though Judge wasn't ready to say whether or not he'd consider signing with the Red Sox when asked Tuesday night.

"Ooh," Judge reacted to the inquiry. "We'll talk about that at the end of the year."

Maybe Judge would like to cross over in the rivalry, but there's a whole lot of doubt about the Red Sox ponying up upwards of $300 million to sign anyone. The team is playing hardball with their own franchise stars, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, so it's unlikely John Henry would sign off on handing out such a massive contract to anyone.

But adding all of those homers to the Boston lineup while also snagging the face of your biggest rival may prompt Sox ownership to open up their checkbook. At the very least, Boston's interest would help drive up the price the Yankees would have to pay to retain their star -- though the Sox are doing a good enough job at that already by giving up Judge moonshots like the team surrendered Tuesday night.

Judge will look to do some more damage against the Boston pitching staff Wednesday night when the Red Sox and Yankees finish their two-game set at Fenway Park.