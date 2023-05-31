78 residents displaced after Brighton apartment building fire

BOSTON - Dozens of people have been displaced by a fire that tore through a Brighton apartment building Wednesday morning. The fire started on the sixth floor at 1980 Comm Ave.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out safely and rescued several animals.

No one in the building was hurt. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the 78 residents and pets that have been displaced.

