7 people shot along Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - Seven people were shot Saturday morning along the Caribbean Parade route in Dorchester.

It happened on Talbot Avenue at Blue Hill Avenue in the middle of Jouvert, which is part of this weekend's Caribbean Festival. Police said all seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm multiple people have been arrested and multiple firearms were recovered.

The Caribbean Parade has had many shootings in the past. A man was shot and killed last year and in 2014, innocent bystander Dawnn Jaffier was shot and killed.