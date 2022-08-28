Man shot and killed near Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston
BOSTON - A man died after being shot near the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston.
The shooting took place Saturday around 5:40 p.m. on Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue.
Police are still searching for the gunman, and no arrests have been made.
Boston Police also reported a shooting around 3 p.m. near the parade that happened on Columbus Avenue.
