Man shot and killed near Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A man died after being shot near the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade in Boston.

The shooting took place Saturday around 5:40 p.m. on Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

Police are still searching for the gunman, and no arrests have been made.

Boston Police also reported a shooting around 3 p.m. near the parade that happened on Columbus Avenue.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 8:28 PM

