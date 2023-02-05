6-year-old boy killed by house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS -- A six-year-old boy has died after a fire in Orleans on Saturday night. Firefighters responded to a home on Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

When crews learned one person was not accounted for, they immediately began to search the home, the State Fire Marshal's office said. The boy was found and rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Four other people also needed medical attention, including one Orleans police officer who was treated and released.

It's unclear what started the fire though it does not appear suspicious at this time, according to the State Fire Marshal.