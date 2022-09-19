6 Essex homes evacuated, bomb squad called in after cleaning crew finds 'unspecified ordnance'

ESSEX -- Six homes on Wood Street in Essex were evacuated Monday after an "unspecified ordnance" was found, police said. A State Police Bomb Squad responded quickly to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, a cleaning crew working in a recently sold home discovered the object.

Based on the initial findings, Essex Police and Fire closed the road, ordered the evacuations, and blocked off part of Chebacco Lake.

The evacuations were out of an abundance of caution, police said.

It's unclear at this time what the unspecified explosive was.