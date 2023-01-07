Watch CBS News
Local News

$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed
$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed 00:25

BOSTON – Federal investigators released new images of a suspect wanted for robbing a United States Postal Service carrier in Dorchester.

Investigators are offering $50,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest.

Police say he robbed a Dorchester letter carrier at gunpoint in December.

Postal workers were also robbed in Melrose and Peabody in recent weeks, though there is no indication the incidents are connected.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 9:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.