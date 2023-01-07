$50,000 reward offered after Dorchester postal worker robbed
BOSTON – Federal investigators released new images of a suspect wanted for robbing a United States Postal Service carrier in Dorchester.
Investigators are offering $50,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest.
Police say he robbed a Dorchester letter carrier at gunpoint in December.
Postal workers were also robbed in Melrose and Peabody in recent weeks, though there is no indication the incidents are connected.
