5-year-old pulled from the water at Snake Pond in Sandwich

SANDWICH -- An unresponsive five-year-old was pulled from the water in Sandwich on Sunday. Police were called to Snake Pond for a missing boy around 7 p.m.

That report was updated moments later to say the boy was found under the water and not breathing, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

Bystanders were performing CPR when EMS arrived. The boy was taken to Falmouth Hospital for further treatment, police said.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police initially reported that the boy was seven years old but later corrected his age to five.