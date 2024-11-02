2 people dead, 2 injured in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

METHUEN - Two people are dead and two are injured after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 495 in Methuen on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police say a pickup truck was traveling north just after 6 a.m. when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Police arrived to find that the pickup truck had crashed into a tree in the median of the highway and the other vehicle had fled the scene.

Four people were trapped inside the truck and one died on scene. The three other victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. One of the victims died from their injuries at Lawrence General Hospital and police said the other two currently have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking into the other driver who may have been involved in the crash.

Cars speeding on I-495

Larry Medolo's office overlooks the area of I-495 where the crash happened.

"When I was coming over the bridge here to come to work there was a whole bunch of cars literally stopping on the road and running to side to see what happened. At that point, there was already the helicopter down. It was sad to see the truck smashed into the median strip," Medolo said.

Residents and businesses in the area say that cars go way too fast down the highway.

"They speed. I live right along the apartments and you can hear the cars going by it's crazy," Maglia said.

"It's sad and frustrating and it makes you mad. We need video cameras on the highway it will help catch these people. Instead of wishing there as a cop. We can always get his license plate and go to his house," he said.

Police are still investigating the crash, but so far no arrests have been made.