4 Patriots missing, but some key players return in team's first practice of Week 15

BOSTON -- The Patriots held their first practice of Week 15 out in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday. Unfortunately, a trio of players who had to leave Monday night's win over the Cardinals missed the session.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) were all missing from Wednesday's practice at the University of Arizona after leaving Monday's win. Tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot), who has not played since Week 11, also did not practice on Wednesday.

That's the bad news from the session. But there was plenty of good news coming out of Arizona, as the Patriots prepare for Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For starters, safety Devin McCourty was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. The veteran left Monday's game late after suffering what appeared to be either a concussion or a shoulder injury, but whatever it was hasn't carried over to Week 15. Additionally, cornerback Jalen Mills returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with a groin injury.

New England also got some important players back on the offensive side, with running back Damien Harris (thigh), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) all returning in a limited capacity. All three were inactive for Monday's win, as was Mills.

While not having Stevenson against the Raiders would be a big blow to the New England offense, getting Harris and Meyers back would help mitigate the loss of the team's lead running back. Rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. also showed Monday night that they were capable of helping out of the backfield, with both scoring a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Long snapper Joe Cardona appeared on the injury report for the first time this year on Wednesday, listed as limited with an ankle injury.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore was also on the practice field on Wednesday, opening the window for his return from IR. He could potentially return Sunday and play for the first time since Week 6.

