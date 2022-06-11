4 charged in parking lot brawl at Manchester, NH, 7-Eleven

MANCHESTER, N.H. - When Manchester, New Hampshire, police were called to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Beech Street, they found instead a parking lot brawl.

Police received the call for an armed robbery at about 6:50 Friday evening. When they responded they found numerous people inside and outside of the store as two groups began fighting in the parking lot. As the fight escalated, more people joined in and police were attacked.

From left, Richard Cooper, Howard Cooper, George Stanley, and Alexander Cooper were arrested during a fight at a 7-Eleven in Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department

"At one point, all working Manchester Police Officers were on-scene to calm the riotous behavior," the police department said in a prepared statement. Two officers were injured and treated and released at a local hospital.

Police said that investigation discovered the groups knew each other and the fight was part of an ongoing dispute and there had actually been no robbery at the store.

Police arrested George Stanley, 29, of Manchester; Richard Cooper, 24, of Manchester; Howard Cooper, 25, of Manchester; and Alexander Cooper, 29, of Hooksett. All men will face rioting charges.