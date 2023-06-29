2023 Boston Bruins draft pick tracker

BOSTON -- The Bruins did not have a pick during the first night of the NHL Draft on Wednesday. But Don Sweeney and crew had five picks at their disposal entering Day 2 on Thursday.

Here's a look at Boston's selections in the 2023 draft:

Third Round: Christopher Pelosi, C

Boston selected the 18-year-old Pelosi with its first pick of 2023, snagging the 6-foot-1 left-shot center at No. 92 overall. A New Jersey native, Pelosi played at Rhode Island powerhouse Mount St. Charles before he moved to the Junior level.

Pelosi split his 2022-23 season between the NAHL and USHL. He tallied 10 goals and seven assists over 24 games for the Janesville Jets of the NAHL, and then amassed 13 goals and six assists over 43 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

With the 92nd pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins have selected center Christopher Pelosi.



Welcome to Boston, Christopher! pic.twitter.com/BP7hvhX0UO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

But before Pelosi joins the Bruins organization, he's off to Hamden, Connecticut to play for the defending champion Quinnipiac Bobcats.

4th Round: Beckett Hendrickson, C

A left-shot center from Minnetonka, MN, the Bruins drafted Hendrickson with the 124th overall selection. He just turned 18 last weekend and stands at 6-foot-2 and checks in at 174 lbs.

Hendrickson played the last two seasons for the U.S. National Development Team, scoring 14 goals to go with 13 assists over 56 games. He is committed to the University of Minnesota.

Hendrickson's father, Darby, is a former NHL player and current assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild.

With the 124th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the #NHLBruins have selected Beckett Hendrickson.



Welcome to Boston, Beckett! pic.twitter.com/pAmLl3gOIS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2023

Still To Come

6th Round, 188th overall

7th Round, 214th overall

7th Round, 220nd overall