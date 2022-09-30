Watch CBS News
2022 MCAS scores show students haven't recovered academically from pandemic

BOSTON - The results of this year's MCAS exams show it will take some time for students to recover from pandemic learning loss.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said overall 2022 scores showed there is room for improvement in all subjects.

English scores were down compared to pre-pandemic levels but math and science scores improved.

"These results show that it may take a few years for students to recover academically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students need more time learning, whether it is in the form of tutoring, acceleration academies, early literacy, after school programs or summer learning," Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement.

Higher MCAS scores will be required to graduate starting in 2026.

For more information on the 2022 scores, click here.  

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:46 AM

