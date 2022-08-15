Massachusetts Board Of Education to vote on raising MCAS scores required for graduation

State Board Of Education to vote on raising MCAS scores required for graduation

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote Monday on a proposal to raise MCAS scores required for high school graduation.

If approved, the changes would start with the class of 2026, this year's incoming ninth graders.

The vote has already been delayed twice since the proposal came out in April.

According to the State House News Service, students in the classes of 2026 and beyond would be required to earn a scaled score of 486 on the English and math exams, or score a 470 and complete an educational proficiency plan. The threshold would be set at 470 for science and technology/engineering tests.

Currently, the score threshold for English is 472, or 455 with an educational proficiency plan, and for math it is 486 or 469 with an educational proficiency plan.

The board said the changes will put scores in line with the new version of MCAS testing.

Critics said raising the scores would hurt teens least likely to pass the MCAS, including English learners and students with disabilities.