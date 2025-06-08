2 swimmers critical after being pulled from the water off Plum Island Point with help from fishermen

Two swimmers are in critical condition after they were pulled from the water off of Plum Island Point in Massachusetts Sunday night.

Newburyport Police and Fire said they responded to Plum Island Point and found two swimmers in distress shortly after 7 p.m. Two fishing boats were nearby and a fisherman from one boat brought one of the swimmers, who was unresponsive, to shore. The second swimmer was pulled into the other boat and brought to shore with help from the Coast Guard. The second swimmer was also unresponsive.

Both swimmers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

"I'm kind of shocked but not really because it is the Merrimack and stuff happens here every year," said Newburyport resident Jacob Kirk.

It's unclear why the two swimmers were in the water. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Plum Island Point is about 45 miles north of Boston.