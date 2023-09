Tree falls on car on South Street in Douglas

DOUGLAS - Two people were injured after a large tree fell on a car in Douglas Thursday afternoon.

The car was traveling on South Street when the tree fell.

The two people in the car were taken to the UMass Trauma Center with injuries.

It is unclear why the tree fell. The Douglas Fire Department said the road will be closed for some time.