2 firefighters burned while putting out house fire in New Boston, NH

NEW BOSTON, New Hampshire -- The New Boston, New Hampshire fire chief and another firefighter were injured while fighting a blaze in town on Saturday afternoon. They both got first and second-degree burns.

It appeared no one was in the River Road home when it went up in flames, firefighters said.

Powerlines went down in the front yard and crews needed to wait for Eversource to cut the power before they could really get to work. In the meantime, water was placed on neighboring homes to prevent the fire from spreading.

Two New Boston, NH firefighters were injured at a house fire Saturday. New Boston Fire Department

A rabbit was rescued and brought to Manchester Animal Hospital, said the fire department.

It's unclear what started the fire.