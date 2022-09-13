17-year-old Randolph boy arrested for stabbing at Dorchester high school
BOSTON -- A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing charges after a stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.
Boston Police said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the school. A few hours later, he turned himself into police and was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court. The judge set bail at $250 and ordered him to stay away from the victim.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds on his shoulder.
Another court appearance was scheduled for October 25.
