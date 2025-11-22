13-year-old boy dies after hitting car while on electric dirt bike in Stoneham

A 13-year-old boy is dead after hitting a car while on an electric dirt bike in Stoneham.

The crash happened on Oak Street around 4:30 p.m.

A 73-year-old man was driving a Toyota Corolla and began to turn left from Oak Street to Royal Street when a 13-year-old boy on an e-bike ran into the car, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The teen was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died. The victim's identity has not been released. There is no information available about whether or not the driver of the vehicle sustained any injuries from the crash or about his identity.

The Middlesex District Attorney and Stoneham Police are investigating alongside the Massachusetts State Police. No other information is available about the incident.

Stoneham Superintendent Dr. Kristen Defrancisco sent a message to the community saying that the victim was not a student at Stoneham Central Middle School.

"We are devastated by this news and everyone's thoughts are with the family. While not a student at CMS, the community in Stoneham is a tight knit one and we know he was friends with some of our middle school students.

Defrancisco said that counselors will be available at school on Monday for children who may be impacted. She also provided resources for parents on helping their children navigate grief, which can be found here.

Stoneham, Massachusetts, is around 9 miles north of Boston. The town has a population of just below 23,000 people.