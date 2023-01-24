Watch CBS News
12-year-old with loaded gun in Dorchester facing charges, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A 12-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun, police said. Officers found the boy on Stratton Street in Dorchester while responding to a report of a stolen car Monday afternoon. 

According to police, the 12-year-old got out from the passenger side of the stolen car and tried to run away. As he did, he could be seen "clutching his waist area and discarding a firearm." 

The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, police said. 

The boy will be charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a loaded firearm. 

Boston Police say a 12-year-old is facing charges after he tried to discard a loaded gun while running from officers.  Boston Police

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.  

They will appear in Dorchester District Court.

