Players complete 100 Innings of Baseball game in Massachusetts for ALS research

The 100 Innings of Baseball game raised about $50,000 for the Angel Fund for ALS Research this weekend.

The game took place over the course of Saturday, Oct 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Dozens of players joined in, with some even playing the entire 100 innings.

"It does two incredibly important things," Angel Fund President Rich Kennedy said. "Number one, we want to raise money, and this always raises a lot of money. Number two, it spreads awareness."

For Kennedy, this is a deeply personal cause. He lost his father and two brothers to ALS, and he himself has been living with the disease for a decade.

"Watching my brother who is an athlete and watch him shrink shrivel and die, if you've seen ALS up close, you'll never forget it. It's just devastating," Kennedy said.

For many of the players, the why is how they found themselves on the diamond.

"It's almost like you're climbing Mount Everest and you reached that death zone and you're just like you don't know if you can push through it, but it's just friends of mine who have lost spouses to ALS," player Tom Dixon said.

"Today I'm playing all 100, it's the 10th time I'm doing it," player Christopher Deane said. "Walter was one of my favorite umpires; he was always funny. We had a good relationship back-and-forth. He ended up having ALS, so I've always made it a point to come to this."

But it's also about the camaraderie between the innings.

"The camaraderie is hysterical. The language is totally unprintable, but that's who they are. They all love baseball," Kennedy said.

The game has raised more than $1 million for the Angel Fund since it was first held in 2004.