Players attempt 100 innings of baseball in Massachusetts to raise money for ALS research

Baseball players gathered for a game in Quincy, Massachusetts Sunday, where they attempted to play 100 innings, all to raise money for ALS research.

The group made it to 53 innings, spread out over two days, before it was called due to the impending nor'easter. The home team defeated the visiting team, 66 to 53.

The game is benefiting the Angel Fund, which was founded by Rich Kennedy. His life has been hit hard by ALS; he was diagnosed in 2016 and his father and brother both died of the disease. Nearly a decade into his diagnosis, he said he's still fighting.

"I'd get into fights all the time but this is the toughest fight I've ever been in," said Kennedy. "Events like this are unbelievable, it keeps me optimistic."

Over their 22 years of hosting the special baseball game, they've raised nearly $1 million.

"Yesterday, we got a $5,000 check, so many of these people know ALS very well, so it's unbelievable, tremendous camaraderie, it's fabulous," said Kennedy.

The donations are meaningful but often the biggest sense of accomplishment comes for the players on the baseball diamond.

"I've learned when you get into a tough fight, lot of friends at your back, you can win," said Kennedy.

In addition to 100 innings of baseball, the Angel Fund also hosts a golf tournament in Haverhill and a walk in Wakefield. They also participate in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in Wilmington.